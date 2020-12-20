Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

