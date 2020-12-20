Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $471,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,802.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock worth $5,206,768 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $85.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.