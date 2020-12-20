Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,895 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

