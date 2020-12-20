Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $391,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.92, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

