Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 306,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Comerica by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

