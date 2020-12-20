Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 27.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telefónica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.