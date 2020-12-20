Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,234 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 834.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 547.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $79.53.

