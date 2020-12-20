Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

WLKP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 152,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $793.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after buying an additional 212,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

