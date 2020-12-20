Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $17.32.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
