Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.