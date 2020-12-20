WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells $54,298.44 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.