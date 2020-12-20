Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.77. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. 53,716,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,456,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.