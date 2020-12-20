Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,677 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Matrix Service by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 211,817 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Matrix Service by 20.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Matrix Service by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,904 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 369,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

MTRX stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.