Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,716 Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Foundation Building Materials worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 57.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 32.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 59,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 18.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

