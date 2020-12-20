Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 33,530 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

TKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.