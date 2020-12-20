Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,574 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Chuy’s worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 973,424 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.07 million, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.