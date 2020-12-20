Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 95,587 Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

CATB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

