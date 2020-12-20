Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush also issued estimates for Virco Mfg.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $2.49 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Virco Mfg. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.