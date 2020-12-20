Webcoin (WEB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,880.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. Webcoin has a market cap of $16,931.21 and $3,880.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00056089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00359729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003872 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.