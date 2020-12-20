WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,787,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,850,409. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.