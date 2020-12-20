WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MORT stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.