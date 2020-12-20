WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,349,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 446,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 39,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

