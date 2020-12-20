WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,549 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $127.04 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

