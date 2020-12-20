WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 33.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 222.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.