WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $327,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,637 shares of company stock valued at $587,939. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.38.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.