Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.23.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $250.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.76. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 294.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Waters by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

