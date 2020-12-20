Warburg Research Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS)

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vossloh AG (VOS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €41.70 ($49.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.09. Vossloh AG has a fifty-two week low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a fifty-two week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $732.43 million and a P/E ratio of -16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

