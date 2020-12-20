Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $13,096,800.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.95 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.