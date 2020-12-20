Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1,425.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005425 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,766,846 coins and its circulating supply is 197,387,232 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

