Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Voyager Digital Company Profile

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.