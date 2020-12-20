Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.
Voyager Digital Company Profile
