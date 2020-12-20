VouchForMe (IPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,051.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $137,946.84 and $9,051.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00149647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00800906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00179585 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00076761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00119379 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

