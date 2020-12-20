Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 10,683 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,261,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

