Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 197,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Churchill Downs by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day moving average is $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.