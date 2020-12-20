Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 140.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 133,811 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 462.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 78,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

