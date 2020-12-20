Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 13,106 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 148.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Ingredion stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

