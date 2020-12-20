Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $133.38 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,640 shares of company stock worth $2,309,802 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

