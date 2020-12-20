Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHT. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 81.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

