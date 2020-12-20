Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 240,113 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,113 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 135,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

AXL opened at $7.52 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $851.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

