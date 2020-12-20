Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
