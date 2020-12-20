Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 186,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

