Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.