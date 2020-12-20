Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 million and a PE ratio of -28.00.

Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) Company Profile (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers, distributors, and online retailers, as well as online at vitality.ca. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

