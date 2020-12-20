Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Up 8.3%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. 542,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 359,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $405,000.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

