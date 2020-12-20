Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Up 8.3%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. 542,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 359,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $405,000.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
