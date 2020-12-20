Virtu Financial LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,930,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,903,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BHC opened at $20.73 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

