Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Pivotal Investment Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,835,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Pivotal Investment Co. II

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

