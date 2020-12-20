Virtu Financial LLC Has $227,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of MSG opened at $177.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.98. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.