Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,580 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CG. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20.

CG opened at $30.85 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

