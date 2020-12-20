Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,204 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

