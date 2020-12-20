Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Navistar International by 515.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $44.08 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.