Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,520 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 40.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 56.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 277,590 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 224.57 and a beta of 1.45. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Calix’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

