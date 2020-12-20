Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VCISY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC downgraded Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. Vinci has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

