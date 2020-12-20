VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $998,838.77

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $998,838.77 and approximately $1,667.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,550,529 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

